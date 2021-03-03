Currituck Sheriff
Amber Nicole Hynds, 36, of the 109 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methylenedioxy methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Karen Lea Jarvis, 36, of the 400 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 22 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Jeffrey Scott Baker, 49, of the 100 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Byron Dakota Langley, 28, of the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving while impaired, violating parole and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Leslie Ray Anderson, 61, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with simple assault and possession of less than one and one-half ounces of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
John Larry Gaither Jr., 60, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.