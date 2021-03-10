Currituck Sheriff
Jeffrey Scott Baker, 49, of the 100 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Byron Dakota Langley, 28, of the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving while impaired, violating parole and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Leslie Ray Anderson, 61, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with simple assault and possession of less than one and one-half ounces of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
John Larry Gaither Jr., 60, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Daniel John Oneil, 24, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV or a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule V of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Lawrence Wilson Akers, 64, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Wayne Antonio Lee II, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female, cyberstalking, communicating threats, breaking or entering, injury to real property, two counts of domestic criminal trespass and three counts of violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Steven Trent Barksdale, 30, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant, 56, of the 510 block of Arbutus Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Clarence Jones III, 36, of the 630 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one county of felony larceny, and one misdemeanor count each of fraud and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
Quinlan Trevelle Johnson, 25, of the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and cited for misdemeanor driving while license revoked.
Davon Tyquan Skinner, 21, of the 110 block of Oak Grove Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and cited for misdemeanor driving while license revoked.