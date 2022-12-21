Currituck Sheriff
Kimberly Marie Atchison, 52, of the 130 block of Coinjock Development Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Nathan Leach, 22, of the 100 block of N. Marshall Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Brandon Alan Diaz, 29, of the 400 block of Woodard Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Jessica Nicole Higgins, 30, of the 130 block of Elizabeth Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for misdemeanor charges each of no vehicle liability insurance, suspended certificate/tag and expired/no inspection. She was released.
Willie James Person Jr., 58, of the 120 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court-child support. He was released after posting a $200 cash bond.
Amanda Marie Patterson, of the 200 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Patricia Munden Halstead, 89, of the 170 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of larceny and injury to real property. She was released.
Chloe Ryan Smith, 19, of the 100 block of Annettes Court, Aydlett, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Nathaniel Francis Knight, 40, of the 100 block of W 32nd St., Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Anthony Wayne Zimba, 51, of the 300 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was served a warrant for arrest for cyberstalking. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Renee Jones Adkins, 38, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was served a warrant for arrest Nov. 22 for communicating threats. She was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Patrick Andrew Grinston, 32, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was served criminal summonses Nov. 22 for hit and run, leaving scene of an accident with property damage, driving while license revoked, improper backing and reckless driving with wanton disregard.
Joanna Denise Manning, 41, of the 200 block of Eastwood Drive, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court and with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $251,000 secured bond.
Blaine Anthony Hearl, 37, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with possession of LSD, possession of up to 1½ ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.