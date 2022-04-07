Elizabeth City Police
Caitlin Sierra Jensen, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with two felony counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,000 secured bond.
Delvonte Cordell Hoffler, 34, of the 400 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Tavon Foster, 30, of the 100 block of White Street, Hertford, was arrested March 25 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Mary Martin, 35, of the 890 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 26 and charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
William Kelby Satchell Jr., 47, of the 500 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Quajai Allen Keith, 24, of the 1260 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Kayla Lynn Smith, 19, of the 800 block of Sermons Road, Havelock, was arrested March 27 and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Ronrico Rashad Cummings, 33 of the 130 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Ruth Margaret Devine-Alberico, 58, 110 block of Wade Cove Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested March 21 and issued criminal summonses for one misdemeanor count each for violating county public nuisance and dog restraint ordinances.
Brandon Thomas Arko, 39, of the 7630 block of Pennyburn Drive, Dallas, Texas, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Nicole Renee Ferrell, 32, of the 120 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Leslie Nicole McDaniels, 40, of the 130 block of W. Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with one felony count of probation violation, felony out of county. She was was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.