Pasquotank Sheriff
Kurtis Lee Watson, 42, of the 3000 block of Carol Lane, Edenton, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia speeding, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of driving without an operator’s license, driving while impaired,. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 140 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Brian Kenton, 36, of the 100 block of Vann Road, Ahoskie, was arrested July 25 and served true bills of indictment for charges in Bertie County of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, safe cracking, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He also was served true bills of indictment for attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/cause serious injury and burning certain buildings. remained confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a total $400,000 secured bond.
Shamont Nickolas James, 26, of the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, driving without liability insurance and driving left of center. He was released on a $500 secured bond.
Teresa Lassiter Bryant, 44, of the 100 block of South Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation in another county. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Cody Alan Sykes, 24, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and served a grand jury indictment for felony larceny. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Zachery Keith Bundy, 32, of the 700 block of Mount Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, breaking and entering and failure to appear in court for deferred prosecution on misdemeanor simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Austin Yates, 28, of North Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for altering/forging a title and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.