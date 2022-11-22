Currituck Sheriff
Virginia Lee Schoeckert, 27, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with assault on an officer and resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dustin Crew Warner, 30, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 16 for communicating threats.
Emily Marie Miller, 36, of the 1500 block of New Land Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with simple assault, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Travis Ryan Kight, 32, of the 100 block of White Horse Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined on a domestic hold at Currituck Detention Center.
Ashley Morgan Walke, 24, of the 100 block of Canvasback Drive, Currituck, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Carree Lynn Carawan, 38, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kimberly Marie Atchison, 52, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nathan Leach, 22, of the 100 block of Marshall Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Brandon Alan Diaz, 29, of the 400 block of Woodard Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Dilver Javier Enamorado, 36, of the 1710 block of Aydlett Circle, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Andre Shareff Birden, 46, of the 100 block of Speed Street, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 1st degree tresspassing on Oct. 9.
William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of concealment of goods on Oct. 18.
Benjamin Darnell Tucker, 39, of the 510 block of York Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property on Oct. 20.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 32, of the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats on Oct. 20.
Gary Lee Jordan, 46, of the 910 block of Third Street, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Savannah Leigh Spruill, 25, of the 390 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $118,000 secured bond.
Ashley Ann Bremer, 29, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Terry Demetrus Patterson, 23, of the 320 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and speeding. A $999 unsecured bond was set.
Jessica Sharell Skinner, 39, of the 800 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Lawanda Riddick-Bogues, 55, of the 390 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons for a misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on Nov. 2.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Andrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with death by distribution. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 33, of the 120 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Ryan James Harris, 37, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Kenneth Lee Graham, 39, of the 1100 block of Perquimans Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Shamont Nikolas James, 27, of the 300 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and served grand jury indictments for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance. He remained confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Alphonso Ellis Kirkwood, 30, of the 200 block of Cooper Hill Road, Windsor, was arrested Nov. 7 and served true bills of indictment for assault inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a phone device by an inmate. A $7,000 secured bond was set and he was returned to the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.