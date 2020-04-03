Elizabeth City Police
Lillian Evon Billings, 27, of the 300 block of Locust St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48 hour domestic violence hold.
Katherine Lynn Thomas, 28, of the 500 block of Republican Road, Windsor, was arrested March 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Frankie Albert Clow, 29, of the 100 block of Castelow Road, Cofield, was arrested March 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Tony O’Neil Boyd, 29, of the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Kenneth Alan Barefoot, 36, of the 1300 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with felony possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
James Edward Tyler Jr., 59, of the 100 block of Morrisette Road, Camden, was arrested March 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $8,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Robert Landreth, 23, of the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh, was issued a criminal summons March 21 for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
James Randolph Whidbee Jr., 33, of the 1400 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Trent Wright Bass, 25, of the 200 block of Persse St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Thomas Edward White Jr., 33, of the 300 block of Boswell St., Edenton, was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area after consuming and a hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Brittany Lee Pierce, 31, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 9 for simple assault.
Jason Daniel Davis, 44, of the 500 block of Woodgrove Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with careless or reckless driving. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Mallard Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Telasia Keara Collins, 20, of the 100 block of N. River Landing Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with resisting a public officer and failure to appear in court as required.
William Skyler Roache, 22, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Lindsey Clapper, 22, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Lynn Younger, 24, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Austin Michael Mince, 22, of the 100 block of B and B Lane, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Lennard Dulan Rampersad, 45, of the 300 block of S. Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ., was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Preston Ross Barley, 42, of the 47000 block of Gaskins Lane, Buxton, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison on the same day. A $3,000 secured bond was set.