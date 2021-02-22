Pasquotank Sheriff
Miguel Angel Evans, 27, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel Lee Whisner, 41, of the 190 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 cash bond.
Ronald Ernest Ostrom Sr., of the 100 block of N. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Wayne Antonio Lee II, 27, of the 130 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on felony count of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail premises, simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed handgun. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650,000 secured bond. He was also charged Feb. 14 with failure to appear in court on a felony charge. A $100,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Shanti Star Sykes, 49, of the 300 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged on a true bill of indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sheena Leilani Higgins, 41, of the 100 block of N. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with resisting a public officer and simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Edward Franklin Bodrie III, 37, of the 100 block of Chestnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $750 secured bond.
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 59, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and misdemeanor concealed handgun, failure to notify sheriff of address change. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Caitlen Sierra Jensen, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 14 and cited for one count of misdemeanor larceny.
Jerel Devon Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Raymond Louis Brooks, 40, of the 620 block of W. Queen Street, Eden, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with misdemeanor failure to return rented property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Ron Allen Lee, 58, of the 500 block of Horseshow Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with fraudulently obtaining an advance to perform work. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Sherri Cherry Holland, 49, of the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 21, of the 190 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with violation of the state’s law on carrying a concealed weapon. H was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ashley Marie Matyisin, 24, of the 100 block of Juniper Drive, Camden, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray and vandalism of personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Clayton Lockhart, 41, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 17 for a charge of failure to work after being paid to do so.