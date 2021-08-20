Currituck Sheriff
Jose Joaquin Rodriquez, 33, of the 100 block of Poyners Road, Moyock was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Severn William Whitehead, 24, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 30 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dyson Cole Briggs, 18, of the 3200 block of Valley Road, Saltville, Virginia, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Kiana Nicole Satterwhite, 26, of the 7900 block of Selkirk Lane, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested July 6 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding and eluding/fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jacob Lee Hazelwood, 32, of the 7300 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Precious Ella McDowell, 23, of the 40000 block of End Road, Avon, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Javier Hernandez, 44, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Hugh Crawley, 19, of the 200 block of Fisher Landing Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $350 secured bond.
Jessica Ann Martin, 30, of the 400 block of Airstrip, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 7 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested July 7 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Alexa Lillian Rodis, 18, of the 400 block of Racine Drive, Wilmington, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Brandon Ray Williams, 44, of the 400 block of Brant Road, Corolla, was arrested July 7 and charged with violation of a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested July 8 and served a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 37, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
David Johnson, 43, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Lee Myers, 31, of the 100 block of Ferguson Court, Knotts Island, was arrested July 26 and served a warrant for arrest for simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Williams Marty Ray Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested July 26 and served a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Glenn Raymond Hagerman, 55, of the 100 block of Wesover Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested July 26 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Clayton Henry Perkins, 52, of 81 Cattlescales Road, Waynesboro, Virginia, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Brandon Scott Lee, 32, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Benjamin Russell Bellassai, 43, of the 100 block of Guinea Road, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with failure to appear on a felony and failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Brennan Michael Contouris, 20, of the 110 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with true bills of indictment for one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, discharge of a firearm within an enclosure and breaking and/or entering. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Brandon Charles Meade, 20, of the 160 block of Spotted Tavern Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested July 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 28, of the 120 block of Ferry Dock Road, Knotts Island, was arrested July 20 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $22,500 secured bond.
Brent Galan Dodson, 44, of the 110 block of Ben’s Bonanza, Barco, was arrested July 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and ethnic intimidation. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Sears Semones, 32, of the 110 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sean Paul Ford, 38, of the 110 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 40, listed as homeless, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Randi Lee Shonkwiler, 30, of the 100 block of Fire Station Court, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Sean Patrick Ferrell, 44, of the 780 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Allen Doneff, 36, of the 100 block of Poplar Place, Poplar Branch, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Monique Goddard, 60, of the 180 block of Mariners Way, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. She was released in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Thomas Gale Jackson Jr., 45, of the 120 block of Rattle Ridge Lane, Currituck, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Gary Wilson White, 66, of the 120 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nicole Danielle Rowland, 36, of the 950 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nicholas Donald Stein, 32, of the 900 block of Whitbeck Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Lena Dede Tranquillo, 42, of the 110 block of Larry Avenue, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Nicole Elizabeth Pugh, 31, of the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with two felony true bills of indictment and one misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Justin Caseem Williams, 19, of the 1800 block of Creek Street, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jordan Gregory Neal, 30, of the 5480 block of Saddler Lane, Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.