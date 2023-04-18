The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Brittany Cartledge, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 14 and charged with concealing/failing to report a death. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• David Bein, of the 300 block of Sandpiper B, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 14 and charged with motor vehicle theft. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Jeffrey Armstrong, of the 300 block of South Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $14,000 secured bond was set.
• Kimberly Welch, of the 100 block of Pinetail Cres, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $501,000 secured bond was set.
• Harley Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Maria Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Elliott Mindy, of the 100 block of Southport Court, Hertford, was arrested March 18 and charged with simple assault.
• Daniel Pippins, of the 200 block of Saunders St., Hertford, was arrested March 19 and charged with assault on a female. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Tabious Porter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested March 20 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for possession of a controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Amber Sorey, of the 120 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was issued a criminal summons March 23 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
• Adam Perry, of the 600 block of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with misdemeanor stalking.
• Jonathan Banks, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
• Cheyenne Graham, of the 100 block of Treasure Lane, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons March 24 for violating the school attendance law.
• Trashawn Ferebee, of the 100 block of Martin Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
• Jeremy Haislip, of the 100 block of Discovery Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Khalil Mabine, of the 100 block of Herrington Court, Edenton, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. A $210,000 secured bond was set.
• Shalonda Leary, of the 140 block of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and with an expired registration. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Daniel Pippins, of the 200 block of Saunders St., Hertford, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault by strangulation and aiding/abetting underage possession of alcohol. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Carlton James, of the 1300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons April 5 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
• Jeffries Howell, of the 200 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Calvin Leary, of the 400 block of N. Oakum St., Edenton, was arrested April 12 and charged with three counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was detained on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
• Shawn Hunter, of the 1300 block of Beech Springs Road, Tyner, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest for a learner’s permit violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Tremain Porter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested April 13 and charged with second-degree trespass. An $800 secured bond was set.