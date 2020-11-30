Camden Sheriff
Terrance Lamont Smith, 28, of the 400 block of 28th St., 4, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substances, felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance, felony selling or delivering cocaine and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.