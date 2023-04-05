Brandon Joel Huggins, 36, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica Marie Newcomb, 33, of the 150 block of Whitehurst Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nathaniel Lester Jones, 30, of the 100 block of Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested March 3 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Travis Shane Morein, 45, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Nicole Michelle Wells, 39, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Armendo Martinez-Martinez, 62, of Jarvisburg, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.