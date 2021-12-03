Currituck Sheriff
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 33, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 38, of the 200 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 37, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Triston Douglas Lentz, 30, of the 2200 block of Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 36, of the 800 block of Laurel Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Kenneth Tubbs III, 21, of the 100 block of Solo Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with taking indecent liberties. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond. He was also charged Nov. 4 with possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Shelton Trivell Gordon Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance and injury to personal property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Season Nicole Tolson, 42, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Chad Anthony Miles, 30, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Lisa Marie Wheeler, 27, of the 300 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Nicolas John Hewitt, 22, of the 6500 block of Caratoke Highway, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Amy Mae Hunt, 34, of the 100 block of Doxey Creek Road, Currituck, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with three counts of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Noah Hewitt, 20, of the 6500 block of Caratoke Highway, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jean Robert Marciniak, 38, of the 5900 block of Clear Springs Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Bonni April Myers, 38, of the 100 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 8 and served a true bill of indictment for unspecified charges. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Casey Willis, 35, of the 1300 block of Colington Road, Lot 9, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from Hanover, Virginia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Fiorella G. Bolton Huaman, 33, of the 100 block of Marshall Road, Shawboro, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Treman M. Harney, 44, of the 130 block of Soundview Drive, Aydlett, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $550 cash bond.
Jamarius Michael Ferebee, 20, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Howard Conard Kershaw Jr., 33, of the 14000 block of Westminister Lane, Apartment 24, Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. A $500 cash bond was set.
Thomas James Potter, 39, of the 120 block of S. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was release after posting $100 cash bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 28, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for injury to personal property. H was also arrested Nov. 11 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Steven James Tyler, 44, of the 100 block of Ratcliffe Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Tracey Pittman Conner, 49, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 12 and served a warrant for arrest for second-degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Caroline Michelle Chessick, 44, of the 600 block of York St., Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 12 and served three warrants for arrest for simple assault. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jessica Katie Miele, 25, of the 100 block of Bray View Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $31,000 secured bond.
Nicolas Bryan Fuller, 28, of the 5000 block of Spruce Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with first-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Carree Lynn Carawan, 37, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ryan Mason Carawan, 35, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Thessalonians Mceachern II, 25, of the 100 block of Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and driving with a fictitious registration card/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Waykeem Laquan Shelton, 20, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Douglas Scott Christy, 43, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged on an order for arrest for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Sarah Lee Faircloth, 29, of the 80 block of Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Benjamin Thomas Emmett, 38, of the 1800 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and served with an order of commitment and confinement. He paid $522 to purge the warrant and was released.
Sabrina Ann Cottle, 39, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Delvonte Cordell Hoffler, 34, of the 400 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and failure to comply with a court order to pay child support. A secured bond totaling $750 was set.
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main St. Extended, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for misdemeanor larceny.
Aniya Shantal McCotter, 18, of the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for simple assault/affray.
Craig Lee Clifton, 29, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Trubrina Suzy Marie Farrar, 24, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. She was remanded to Albemarle District Jail and confined in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
David Clay Brite Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 14 and served grand jury indictments for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession of paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Deborah Ann Johnson, 52, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 16 for misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Donald Gary Vaughn Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Spinnaker St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.