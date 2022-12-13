Elizabeth City Police
Chad Evan Greico, 45, of the 910 block of Bartlett Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on Oct. 5.
James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1010 block of Hunter Street, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with one felony count each of first degree murder and assault with intent to kill/causing serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Charlie William Edgo Harold II, 23, of the 100 block of Lawrence Drive, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Ramone Anthony Dashiell, 36, of the of the 1110 block of Haughton Road, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count of second degree trespassing. He was released on sight.
Eric Maurice Mack, 35, of the 1210 block of Herrington Road, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on government official, second degree trespassing and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Cedrick Allen Clark, 28, of the 2570 block of Peartree Road, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond.
Aaron Ellis, 41, of the 120 block of Matt Nelson Road, Vaughan, North Carolina, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to pay court costs. He was released after posting a $40 secured bond.
Garry Windell Brown Jr., 28, of the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, inflicting serious injury. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Shamia Lynette Robinson, 31, of the 1110 block of W. Main Street, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, inflicting serious injury. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Carlos Alfredo Jimenez, 28, of the 1710 block of Providence Road, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jacob Daniel Ochoa, 30, of the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.
Raekwon Devonte Dillard, 26, of the 100 block of N. Oakum St., Edenton, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 10 for failure to return rental property.
Laquasia Shanice Woodley, 25, of the 200 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.
Morrell Hill, 31, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for a Columbus County warrant for assault on a government official.
Lawrence Bradley Botsford, 61, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for injury to land crops.
Donnie Ray Harris, 40, of the 1600 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Curtis Malcolm Gary, 39, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of failing to report an accident and failing to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Ann Sanders, 39, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of injury to personal property and communicating threats. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of the 600 block of Indian Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 20 on a warrant for arrest out of Dare County for a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute heroin. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 120 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one felony count of kidnapping. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Kryl Jane Jamandron Cronk, 30, of the 100 block of Foxglove Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Germaine Lee Stokley, 36, of the 1010 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked.
Angelo Jude Dieck, 63, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for the following charges out of Dare County: driving while license revoked, expired vehicle registration and expired/no vehicle inspection. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Kayla Nicole Boyd, 23, of the 340 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.