Pasquotank Sheriff
Jamie Lynn Burk, 40, of the 100 block of Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 5 for a charge of writing a worthless check.
Louis Carl Hooper, 43, of the 900 block of Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 9 and charged with injury to real property. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Shelmeika Juaques Gordon, 21, of 100 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 9 on a warrant for arrest. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
Tymika Lee Gordon, 41, of the 100 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 9 on a warrant for arrest. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
Douglas Scott Christy, 41, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Carrie Darling White, 39, of the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Bryan Davis Modlin, 23, of the 600 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested June 8 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.