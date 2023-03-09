Currituck Sheriff
Frederick Ryan Vance, 36, of the 1100 block of Aydlett Road, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for communicating threats.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brittany Jenna Ciccone, 34, of the 100 block of Moorland Way, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center under a domestic violence hold.
Detreveion Christian Burton, 23, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jacob Donald Polston, 23, of the 3300 block of Shasta Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 36, of the 140 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from another state, driving while license revoked, driving with an altered vehicle tag and driving without liability insurance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $41,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Michelle Jordan, 41, of the 2200 block of Long Ridge Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 44, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Bardo, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $31,000 secured bond.
Cassie Marie Coen, 21, of the 100 block of Goosewing Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree trespassing.
Alyissa Renee Thomas, 26, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with six counts of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.