Elizabeth City Police
Taylor Brittany Riell, 32, of the 110 block of W. Askewville Road, Askewville, was arrested April 11 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of probation violation and 12 felony counts of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $125,000 secured bond.
Ayden Aubry Buning, 18, of the 120 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and cited for one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.
Natori Glenisha Basnight, 26, of the 200 block of S. Griffin Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher Adrian Gallop Jr., 23, of the 3800 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $200 secured bond.
Cory Christopher Revelle, 37, of the 100 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 on a true bill of indictment for two felony counts. He was released after posting a $100,000 secured bond.
Jonasia Nicole Rountree, 19, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Isiah-McCoy Lewis, 23, of the 640 block of Bartell Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 14 and citied for one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and 2nd degree trespassing. He was released at the scene.
Tre-shon Shabazz Walker, 29, of the 1300 block of Lowe Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 14 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of violating probation. He was released after posting a $22,000 secured bond.
Nikequan Leroy Scott, 33, of the 400 block of 400 W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one felony count of parole violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
Carlos Garcia-Perez, 43, of the 310 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of discharging firearms into city limits. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Rodolfo Andrade, 20, of the 330 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Brandon Tyree Gilliam, 21, of the 1330 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Romone Anthony Dashiell, 35, of the 1110 block of Haughton Road, Edenton. Was arrested April 19 and cited for one misdemeanor count each of larceny and 2nd degree trespassing. He was released at the scene.
Kendall Lane Taylor, 37, of the 600 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and cited for one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen property. She was released at the scene.
Andrew Shawn Dedmon, 35, of the 1280 block of Sawyers Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 on a true bill of indictment for 2 felony counts. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Jean Williamson, 40, of the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 21 and cited for one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property.