Pasquotank Sheriff
Dykeem Adonis Carter, 21, of the 3240 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested April 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and larceny. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kylelyn Kate Kirk, 33, of the 2580 block of Barnesway Lane, Richmond, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic criminal trespass.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intend to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,500 secured bond.
Jamie Winslow Kroll, 45, of the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and failure to appear in court for failure to return rental property. He was released after posting a $3,500 secured bond.
Francis Mullen Eason III, 50, of the 1350 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense, two felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He was released in lieu of a $200,000 unsecured bond.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on charge of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tatanisha Lashawn Spencer, 44, of the 200 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property.
Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 26, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with grand jury indictments for one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $324,500 secured bond.
Sharhonda D. Holley, 31, of the 310 block of Old Hertford Road, Eden, North Carolina, was arrested April 20 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Scott Christy, 42, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault inflicting serious injury and three misdemeanor counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 53, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Renee Nicole Arena, 26, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was served a grand jury indictment for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Gwendolyn Lee Taylor-Langley, 58, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kasey Elaine Edwards, 35, of the 1130 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was arrested April 29 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Damien Heath Firman, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nichole Marie Roberts, 39, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kyle Lee Williams, 33, of the 300 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alayna Michelle Koumal, 23, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served three criminal summonses for violating the public nuisance ordinance, the dog restraint ordinance and the vaccination tag ordinance.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.