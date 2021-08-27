Pasquotank Sheriff
Vanessa Uniqua Spence, 29, of the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Hunter Sean Kleintank, 21, of the 1100 block of Eagle Point Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 10 on a fugitive warrant from. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Brantavis Laquan Murphy, 26, of the 800 block of E. Virginia Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Allen Webb Jr., 35, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,000 secured bond.
Devin Matthew Carmichael, 28, of the 220 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Thomas Martin Garrett, 62, of the 720 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault/fray and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.