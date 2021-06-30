Elizabeth City Police
Joshua Lang Ansink, 32, of the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 22 and charged with one felony count of probation violation and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $18,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lewis Smith, 43, of the 140 block of Lonely Oak Drive, Bridgeport, West Virginia, was arrested June 24 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jordan Jahsyah Lee Jones, 18, of the 700 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jason Todd Taylor, 46, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested June 14 and charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Currirtuck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Scott Price, 24, of the 130 block of Netherlands Drive, Middletown, Delaware, was arrested June 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher Mark Holder, 52, of the 130 block of Mount Herman Road, Hudson, was arrested June 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Kiya Elizabeth White, 18, was arrested June 15 and charged with murder. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Joseph Scott Runser, 21, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Conner Michael Powell, 23, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 31, of the 800 block of Price St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
John Charles Weston, 51, of the 600 block of Pond Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving with wanton disregard, speeding and driving without an operator’s license or renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sandra Brown Evans, 65, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Voyte Wayne Davenport, 64, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch Road, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Fidel Rios Cortez Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Coinjock, was issued criminal summons for three counts of violating the county public nuisance ordinance and the vaccination tag and certificate ordinance.
Joseph Cleon Harvey, 62, of the 200 block of Foster Forbes Road, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested June 19 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor: possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without registration, allowing someone to borrow a license plate and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $19,500 secured bond. He was also charged June 20 with failure to appear in court on a felony: assault by strangulation. A $10,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 44, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and served a warrant for arrest for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.