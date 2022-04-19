...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 37 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Westmoreland County, and Chesapeake. In
North Carolina, Pasquotank and Camden Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Jennifer Ashley Shirley, 35, of the 1630 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 24 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count of obtaining property on false pretenses. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jaylen Farrell Munden, 22, of the 1510 block of U.S. Highway 158, Moyock, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of financial card fraud. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Lerone Levar Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Bonnie Fay Keel, 48, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Leon Robinson, 37, of the 500 block of Colonial Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Ed Townsend Malloy III, 28, of the 300 block of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, was arrested April 4 and served a grand jury indictment for malicious conduct by a prisoner. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He was returned to the custody of the state prison system.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 22, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for escaping a local jail. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Derrick ODell Nelson, 35, of the 400 block of Statesville Road, North Wilkesbow, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A $7,500 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the state prison system.