Pasquotank Sheriff
Tykee Lamar Cooper, 30, of the 800 block of Fourth St., 1301A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. He also was charged Sept. 21 with failure to pay child support. He was confined at ADJ in lieu of a $1,800 cash bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested Sept. 24 and served a true bill of indictment for two counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Fredy Eduardo Velasquez-Hernandez, 21, of the 1300 block of U.S. 17 South, Elizabeth City, was cited Sept. 26 for having an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Amilcar Raul Gomez-Rivas, 26, of the 1300 block of the U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was cited Sept. 26 for having an open container of alcohol after consuming.