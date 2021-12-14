Currituck Sheriff
Nicolas Bryan Fuller, 28, of the 5000 block of Spruce Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with first-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Carree Lynn Carawan, 37, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ryan Mason Carawan, 35, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 39, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and served four true bills of indictment for possession with intent to deliver or sell schedule II of a controlled substance and being a habitual felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Dylan Nathanael Hobbs, 20, of the 200 block of Northwest Backwoods Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jamie Lee Coolman, 63, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Karen Helene Caldwell, 59, of the 100 block of Old Jury Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for false imprisonment.
Todd Arthur Martin, 36, of the 300 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Nov. 23 for violating a public nuisance ordinance.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 33, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance, maintaining a a place or vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to 1½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
James Wesley Densen, 29, of the 4900 block of Sullivan Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving a vehicle with an altered registration card. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 100 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Deborah Ann Johnson, 52, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 16 for misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Donald Gary Vaughn Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Spinnaker St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles Anthony Brewer, 36, of the 900 block of Hickory Hollow Road, Gaston, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with violating the domestic violence act and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 36, of the 302 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,150 cash bond.
Jovon Carlton Crutch, 22, of the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with felony kidnapping, two counts of felony armed robbery and felony first degree burglary. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
William Curtis Stevenson, 73, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for aiding and abetting a larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.