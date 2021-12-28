Currituck Sheriff
Ronald Lee Hodge, 31, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with assault on an officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Dalton Lee Godfrey, 66, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a public officer and driving without an operator’s license. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Sherkwon Nah-Je Dixon, 21, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign/red light. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Dowdy, 34, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with larceny. She was confined at Albemarle Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Christopher Adam Griswold, 40, of the 2000 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance and displaying fictitious title or registration. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Aaron Tyler Lewis, 25, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner, 5, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a female, injury to real property and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
James Harold Williams Jr., 58, of the 100 block of Seymour Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear. He was released after posting a $1,127 cash bond.
Ryan Trevon Spence, 27, of the 1100 block of Loop Road, C, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear for not having a driver’s license and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 205 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 17 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was retained at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Dustin Levi Chappell, 37, of the 500 block of Madrin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.