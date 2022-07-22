Currituck Sheriff
Nathan Paul Fenstermacher, 38, of the 400 block of Iroquois St., Emmaus, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 20 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Jeron Tiquan Hodges, 27, of the 5700 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, was arrested June 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jay Ryan Goddin, 43, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 22 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Albert Thomas Woodard III, 26, of the 101 Porpoise St., Moyock, was arrested June 22 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emily Graham Ratchford, 43, of the 700 block of Arrowhead Trail, Edenton, was arrested June 23 and charged with driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license/renewal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Haley Ashton Daniels, 26, of the 100 block of Dowdys Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested June 27 and served three warrants from Dare County for arrest for obtaining property by false pretenses, exploiting a disabled/elderly person and felony larceny. She was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
David Michael Crisell, 53, of the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and served a warrant for arrest from Camden County for felony larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 42, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested June 29 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Wesley Scott Burkett, 45, of the 100 block of Marshal Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Eric McCleese Shannon, 58, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court in Camden County for speeding, driving while license revoked, driving with expired registration and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,250 secured bond.
Maria Ann Hagg, 39, of the 5700 block of Walking Trail Way, Hope Mills, was arrested June 29 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth Yates Collini, 48, of the 900 block of Cedar Court Trail, Chapel Hill, was arrested June 29 and charged on Washington County warrants with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration card/tag.
William Jesse Deatley, 35, of the 100 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 30 and served a warrant for arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Lester Jones, 30, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested June 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $9,000 secured bond.
Isaiah Gene Mroz, 21, of the 100 block of Evans St., Grandy, was arrested June 30 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lance Haun, 25, of the 2300 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Erin Jade Bunker, 30, of the 2300 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 30 and charged with two counts of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Joseph Dwayne Smith, 32, of the 1150 block of Northside Road, was arrested July 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to return rented property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jaquez Juell Banks, 18, of the 1200 block of Winston Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.