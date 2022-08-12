Zachery Christopher Gardner, 27, of the 100 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 26 and charged with five felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Alexander Carriveau, 36 of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested July 26 and charged with eight felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $80,000 secured bond.
Thaad Riley Tate, 34, of the 3900 block of Smith St., Kitty Hawk, was arrested July 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150 order of confinement bond.
Raul Lupercio Sanchez Jr., 34, of the 900 block of Whalehead, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 27 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Paul Matthew Russell, 40, of the 900 block of Whalehead Drive, Corolla, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested July 28 and served a true bill of indictment for three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Marcus D. Clark, 36, of the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.