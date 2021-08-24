Currituck Sheriff
Williams Marty Ray Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested July 26 and served a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Glenn Raymond Hagerman, 55, of the 100 block of Wesover Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested July 26 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Clayton Henry Perkins, 52, of 81 Cattlescales Road, Waynesboro, Virginia, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Brandon Scott Lee, 32, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Benjamin Russell Bellassai, 43, of the 100 block of Guinea Road, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with failure to appear on a felony and failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Brennan Michael Contouris, 20, of the 110 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with true bills of indictment for one felony count each of possession of a firearm by felon, discharge of a firearm within an enclosure and breaking and/or entering. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Brandon Charles Meade, 20, of the 160 block of Spotted Tavern Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested July 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 28, of the 120 block of Ferry Dock Road, Knotts Island, was arrested July 20 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $22,500 secured bond.
Brent Galan Dodson, 44, of the 110 block of Ben’s Bonanza, Barco, was arrested July 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and ethnic intimidation. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Sears Semones, 32, of the 110 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sean Paul Ford, 38, of the 110 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 40, listed as homeless, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Randi Lee Shonkwiler, 30, of the 100 block of Fire Station Court, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Sean Patrick Ferrell, 44, of the 780 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Allen Doneff, 36, of the 100 block of Poplar Place, Poplar Branch, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jacqueline Monique Goddard, 60, of the 180 block of Mariners Way, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. She was released in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Thomas Gale Jackson Jr., 45, of the 120 block of Rattle Ridge Lane, Currituck, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Gary Wilson White, 66, of the 120 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nicole Danielle Rowland, 36, of the 950 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nicholas Donald Stein, 32, of the 900 block of Whitbeck Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Lena Dede Tranquillo, 42, of the 110 block of Larry Avenue, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Nicole Elizabeth Pugh, 31, of the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with two felony true bills of indictment and one misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Justin Caseem Williams, 19, of the 1800 block of Creek Street, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jordan Gregory Neal, 30, of the 5480 block of Saddler Lane, Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christian Lynn Younger, 26, of the 110 block of Evans Street, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence-violation of a valid protective order. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
William Lee Davis, 36, of the 570 block of Wells Drive, Newport, Tennessee, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with one felony true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
David James McCoy Jr., 20, of the 230 block of Huntington Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of eluding/fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 110 block of Church Street, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence-violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 unsecured bond.