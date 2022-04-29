Derrick ODell Nelson, 35, of the 400 block of Statesville Road, North Wilkesbow, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A $7,500 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the state prison system.
Desirae Michelle Gurganus, 22, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued criminal summonses April 12 for simple assault, engaging in an affray and injury to personal property.
Debbie Jones Skinner, 59, of the 300 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 13 for passing a worthless check.
Mason William Noordsy, 40, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, three counts second-degree trespassing, shoplifting/concealment of goods, and misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Drequan Tyell, 23, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a show cause order for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $750 cash bond.
A vehicle fire was reported April 14 in the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Leslie Renee Heath, 40, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 15 for violating the school attendance law.
Andrew Lonelle Kee, 55, of the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons April 15 for communicating threats.
Arnole Jerome White Jr., 21, of the 1300 block of Normal Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 16 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.