Elizabeth City Police
Rahkim Loutrail Hughes, 32, of the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of impaired driving and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Sinatra Dione Brothers, 51, of the 600 block of W. Cypress Street, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of 2nd degree trespassing and aggravated assault. He was released by the magistrate.
Julio Cesar Perez-Dominguez, 36, of the 110 block of Rosewood Avenue, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count if driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jaron Denta Bell, 37, of the 310 block of Westover Street, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 29, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested July 29 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Zaurnice Tamiko King, 25, of the 910 block of Fifth Street, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of vandalism of personal property, violation of a valid protective order and careless and reckless driving. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Joshua Allen Munden, 44, of the 1370 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Romone Anthony Dashiell, 36, of the 1110 block of Haughton Road, Edenton, was arrested July 21 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Kelly Demetras White, 34, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, was issued a criminal summons on July 22 for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property.
Rashaon Tyhier Lane, 23, no address, was arrested July 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shelton Trivell Gordon Jr., 21, of the 110 block of Springvale Street, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, communicating threats. She was assigned a court date and released.
Jeremias Ramos, 38, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Roman Devonne Hall, 24, of the 1130 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. He was assigned a court date and released.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Wendy Joy Wood, 50, of the 140 block of Romland Creek Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of public nuisance.
Donnell Dywan Moore, 38, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
Camden Sheriff
Raven Meichelle Davis, 29, of the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration card and driving a vehicle with no inspection. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jordan Charles Shaffer, 22, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of up to one and half ounces of marijuana and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Wayne Pope, 55, of the 29000 block of Old Petersburg Road, Waverly, Virginia, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Nathan Difilippo, 41, of the 1220 block of Old State Road, Apollo, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Chad Leor Nelson, 26, of the 110 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lewis Hill, 23, of the 2530 block of Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving – wanton disregard and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.