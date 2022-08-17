Currituck Sheriff
Paul Matthew Russell, 40, of the 900 block of Whalehead Drive, Corolla, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested July 28 and served a true bill of indictment for three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Marcus D. Clark, 36, of the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 35, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sharon Kathleen Keeton, 59, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
John Randall Bates, 53, of the 1200 block of Harley Heights Drive, Bedford, Virginia, was arrested July 30 and charged with first degree infrastructure trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Anne Poplin Joyner, 46, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was served two criminal summonses Aug. 1 for failure to restrain a dog and violating the public nuisance ordinance.
Kristine Nicole McIntrye, 32, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 30 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Edward Leroy Deaver, 46, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 31 and charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Stefen Tramel Moore, 36, of the 2120 block of Eleuthera Way, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana less than ½ ounce, driving while impaired, open container alcohol violation and driving without two vehicle headlamps. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Emily Elizabeth Lamb, 26, of the 110 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and speeding. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Wendy Joy Wood, 51, of the 140 block of Roland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Karista Hope Bohren, 25, of the 410 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center without bond.
Skip Douglas Bohren, 30, of the 410 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center without bond.
Nathan Difilippo, 41, of the 1220 block of Old State Road, Apollo, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Chad Leor Nelson, 26, of the 110 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lewis Hill, 23, of the 2530 block of Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving – wanton disregard and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Lakesha Monique Dance, 37, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 4 on a warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jamie Agustia Dance Jr., 40, of the 1820 block of Shortcut Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Marcus Robert Jones, 27, of the 20000 block of Sweetgum Circle, Germantown, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana (½ to ½ ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Adam Jay Benson, 60, of the 100 block of Drumm Street, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 5 for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats.