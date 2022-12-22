Pasquotank Sheriff
Laquasia Shanice Woodley, 25, of the 200 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.
Morrell Hill, 31, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for a Columbus County warrant for assault on a government official.
Lawrence Bradley Botsford, 61, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for injury to land crops.
Donnie Ray Harris, 40, of the 1600 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Curtis Malcolm Gary, 39, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of failing to report an accident and failing to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Ann Sanders, 39, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of injury to personal property and communicating threats. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Sidarrellina Clark, 26, of the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with one felony count each of failure to appear for charge of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Randy Eugene Spencer Jr., 43, of the 120 block of Vickie Drive, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Dakota Joel Diaz, 22, of the 400 block of Rivers Edge Circle, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with two felony counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $80,000 secured bond.
William Jonathan Ferguson Jr., 18, of the 900 block of Berrick Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Richard Leonard Day Jr., 51, of the 1290 block of Bart James Road, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Rodney Shawndrell Lewis, 40, of the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Amanda Marie Bremer, 22, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, was issued criminal summons for one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Steven Bryan Jones, 60, of the 660 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with four felony counts of breaking & entering a vehicle-no larceny and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with an automobile. He was released after posting a $30,000 secured bond.