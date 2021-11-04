Elizabeth City Police
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 28, of the 1320 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 on a true bill of indictment for four felony counts. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Travail Rashawn Bunch, 35, of the 120 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Antoine Yahmel Stokley, 19, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 35, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Alvin Leroy Lewis, 58, of the of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Geo Hunter Craig, 32, of the 190 block of Gibson Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 26 and cited for one misdemeanor count of larceny.
Melanie Juwana Mallard, 36, of the 110 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Ruben Nedith Badillo Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Haggins, 36, of the 930 block of Round Bay Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with one felony count of forgery/uttering. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant, 57, of the 1800 block of Stafford Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.