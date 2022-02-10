Blake M. Miller, 26, of the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 14 for second-degree trespassing.
Kenneth Wayne Wilson, 51, of the 100 block of Perkins Road, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Matthew Justin Bogues, 33, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 20 and served two orders of commitment and confinement. He was released after a friend posted his $480 cash bond.
Adam Lee Herring, 31, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 25 for larceny.
John Steven Worsley Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Glade Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Lannie Dolan Belangia Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Halls Harbor Road, Harbinger, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Robert O’Dell Quidley, 27, of the 200 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Matthew Lee Coughlin, 39, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two Dare County warrants, one for taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Raffaele Joseph Hanauer, 36, of the 200 block of Eagle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with 10 felony counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.