Currituck Sheriff
Lisa Marie Wheeler, 27, of the 300 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond and ordered not to have contact with James Wheeler nor possess a firearm or deadly weapon pending disposition of the charges.
David Lee Dowell Jr., 45, of the 6400 block of Knotts Island Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Lynn Miller, 31, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Jan. 6 and served a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 6 and served two Camden County warrants for arrest for felony larceny and breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Wyatt Robert Rockhill, 23, of the 140 block of Wyatts Way, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 29, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Walter Leon Hanna, 51, of the 100 block of Neal Ave., Jarvisburg, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked, driving without liability insurance and driving with fictitious registration. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Ban Zollar Lee Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Bunnel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with altering, removing serial number from a firearm carrying and concealing a Ruger 380. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a criminal summons/citation. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jose E. Huerta, 32, of the 1700 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Cyera Danielle Rawlins, 31, of the 100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.