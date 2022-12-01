CURRITUCK — The widow of Currituck Board of Education member-elect Will Crodick has announced she plans to seek the seat that became vacant when her husband died suddenly just days after the Nov. 8 election.
“After the outpouring of support, much thought, and tons of consideration I would like to announce that I would like to be considered as an appointment for Will Crodick’s (my late husband) seat on the Board of Education for Currituck County,” Emilly Crodick said this week in a post on Facebook.
Will Crodick, 53, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 11, just three days after winning an at-large seat on the Currituck board in the Nov. 8 election.
Emily Crodick said it was her understanding — based on information from the N.C. State Board of Elections — that the seat her husband won will remain empty until the newly elected school board is able to appoint someone to fill it.
“The earliest that would be is the January 2023 board meeting,” Crodick said. “I don’t understand why we have yet to hear how they will be replacing his seat.”
Karen Etheridge, current board chairwoman who did not seek re-election, said Thursday that the board plans to meet with its attorney in closed session at its Dec. 15 meeting. After that session there should be greater clarity about the time-frame for making the appointment, she said.
Etheridge noted that her understanding is based on information from the State Board of Elections that the appointment to fill Will Crodick’s seat should be made in January by the newly seated board.
Emily Crodick said in her Facebook post that she would like to continue her husband’s students-first approach on the school board.
“Now, with all that being said, I can’t promise you that I will give you all of the controversies, fireworks, and hour(s)-long phone conversations that Will could give,” she said. “But, I can promise you that I will be as thorough, dedicated, and committed as he was. And, I’ll definitely have that file of facts with me every step of the way as well as his same commitment of putting students first! God Bless Currituck County!”
Crodick said she sent an email to Curritick Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz and members of the newly elected school board indicating her interest in being appointed to the seat.
“I knew Will,” Crodick said in an interview Thursday. “I knew what he wanted and I want to make sure that someone who is appointed has his vision and will work through that.”
She said working for the students of Currituck County Schools has been an important part of her husband’s life for the past 10 years and has been a big part of her life as well.
Dana Parker, a first-time candidate who won election to the seat Etheridge is vacating and who will take office this month, expressed enthusiasm for Emily Crodick’s bid for the seat.
“I’m in full support of that,” Parker said in a phone interview Thursday.
Parker said she believes the board needs to get community input on who the appointed member should be — but also thinks Emily Crodick is a logical choice.
“It’s clear that the community is aligned with Will’s beliefs,” Parker said, citing his election win and margin of victory. “My opinion is, who better to align with him than his wife?”
Parker said the Crodicks hold the same views on important education issues and had a very close partnership as husband and wife.
Will Crodick was easily elected to an at-large seat on the Currituck Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election, collecting 42% of the vote in a four-person race, according to a previous report in The Daily Advance. He previously served on the board from 2016-20.
Crodick garnered 4,222 votes, or 41.75%, of all votes cast to lead the four-candidate field. Fellow challenger Jason Banks finished second, collecting 2,202 votes or 21.78%. Incumbent school board member Will Dobney finished third with 2,000 votes, or 19.78%, and Alice Cohen Newbern finished fourth with 1,627 votes, or 16.09%. There were also 61 write-in votes.