CURRITUCK — The widow of Currituck Board of Education member-elect Will Crodick has announced she plans to seek the seat that became vacant when her husband died suddenly just days after the Nov. 8 election.

“After the outpouring of support, much thought, and tons of consideration I would like to announce that I would like to be considered as an appointment for Will Crodick’s (my late husband) seat on the Board of Education for Currituck County,” Emilly Crodick said this week in a post on Facebook.