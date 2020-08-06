Crop Meeting Opportunities & Wheat Yield Information

Coronavirus has certainly made an impact in more ways than one this year. One thing that the virus has taught us is the need to adapt under these unfortunate circumstances. One of the ways we’ve had to adapt is how Extension will offer programs going forward until things are back to normal.
Below is information about upcoming meeting opportunities. While these meetings will look a little different than normal, by no means do I think meetings will permanently go from in-person to virtual. Virtual meetings or small in-person meetings for the time being is just a result of having to play the hand that we’ve been dealt.
As of July 31, you will be required to wear a mask when entering all county offices so please bring one if you plan to attend the meetings below or we can provide one for you. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Dylan Lilley at 252-426-5428.
Grain Marketing Meeting
When: August 6th from 8:00 am-9:00 am
Where: Perquimans Extension Office or Zoom
Details: The Northeast Ag Expo is providing a “virtual” grain marketing meeting via Zoom featuring Dr. Nick Piggott to give a U.S. crop update and it’s effect on our local markets. There will also be a panel of individuals representing the NC grain commodity groups that will be available for questions and answers.
To attend the meeting there will be two options available:
1. Due the Perquimans Extension Office meeting space limitations, only 8 growers will be able to view the zoom meeting from the Perquimans office. If you are interested in this, call our office to reserve your spot on the list.
2. You can also register for the meeting at go.ncsu.edu/grain-market to view the meeting online. If you need help registering to watch online, call our office and we can register for you. Zoom can be utilized through any smartphone or computer but has to be downloaded from the app store prior to the meeting. The meeting will also be recorded so if you are unable to attend or watch, contact us and the video link can be sent to you. Below is an image with additional details.
2020 Perquimans Wheat Production Meeting
When: August 13th at 8:30 am
Where: Perquimans Extension Office
Details: Dr. Angela Post will be joining us “in-person” to give an update on her 2019 research and best management practices for the 2020 wheat crop. The meeting space is limited to 8 growers per meeting. To reserve your spot, call our office to get on the list. If the 8:30 am time slot is full, we will have an additional meeting at 10:00 am following the first meeting. 2 hours of X pesticide credits will be available.
- Disregard the letter that you may have received in the mail stating the meeting was on August 12th. There was a conflict resulting in it being rescheduled for August 13th.
Last note, due to the uncertainty & unpredictability of COVID-19, the Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel the August rules meeting and combine the August and October meetings together.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 7:30 p.m. and we will meet at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Barn. With following guidelines from NC State we can only have 25 people in attendance while meeting outside, 6 foot apart, masks required, and no children will be allowed.
If restrictions are lifted before this meeting we will let you know but as of now our meeting will be held outside, at the 4-H livestock barn and there will be a limit of 25 in attendance.