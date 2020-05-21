CTE staff’s dedication to our students and families is amazing.
The CTE program is better because you are part of the team.
Trees are strong, bend with the wind, put down roots, grow in the opposite direction of gravity, and provide a number of resources.
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, the PQ CTE Team gathered with administrators to celebrate CTE Life with social distancing enacted, 6 feet apart, out of doors, in groups only for a quick photo and words to describe the dedication and perseverance to serve all students in all settings to be career and college ready.
CTE looks at the bigger picture of life beyond the traditional walls of education. The dreams of students become achievable goals through real world learning.
“While we often seem to focus on the core subjects because of accountability, we know our CTE programs, elective courses and athletics are the programs that keep our students coming to school. You make a huge difference in our students’ lives. Thank you for all you do our students,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said.
B &M Contractors and Perquimans Chamber of Commerce sponsored gifts for each teacher celebrating the importance of paper “Ream to Roll”. Often paper is limited with tight school budgets and now with the COVID-19, toilet paper is also a precious commodity.
The strength of a tree is evident in nature as sustainable and deemed for multiple uses. CTE Teachers are similar as they are content experts while supporting the skills needed for Core education. Additionally, they work to instill employability traits in all students.
Thank you PQ Team CTE; sponsors, Melanie Metzler B&M Contractors; Katrina Mann, Perquimans Chamber of Commerce