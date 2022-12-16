CURRITUCK — The Currituck County Board of Education has named Jason Banks to serve out the term of the late Will Crodick.
Banks, who finished second behind Crodick in last month’s nonpartisan school board election, said he looks forward to serving on the board.
“To me it’s all about the service,” Banks said in a phone interview Friday morning.
Banks said he believes he can help bridge the gap that has developed between the Currituck Board of Education and Board of Commissioners in the county. Both groups ultimately want what is best for the children in the county, he said.
“It seems like there is kind of an impasse there,” Banks said, adding he looks forward to helping the boards get past that.
Banks said he shares much of the philosophy that Crodick had about schools.
“Will had some awesome ideas, some great ideas,” Banks said. “He had the best interest of the kids at heart. He was very enthusiastic about it, and so am I.”
Crodick died three days after winning election to an at-large seat on the school board. Banks said it’s unfortunate that Crodick’s death created a vacant seat on the school board.
“I just hate that it happened this way,” he said.
Banks was the choice of Currituck Board of Education members to fill Crodick’s seat but he wasn’t a unanimous choice.
At the board’s meeting on Thursday, newly elected board member Dana Parker nominated Emily Crodick, Crodick’s widow, who had expressed interest in being appointed to the seat.
School board member Janet Rose nominated Banks. Banks was selected with Parker casting the lone ballot for Emily Crodick.
Currituck Board of Education Chair Dwan Craft said Friday she backed Banks because he received the second-highest number of votes in the Nov. 8 election.
Craft also pointed to experience and expertise she said Banks will bring to the board. She noted he has experience in law enforcement and has supervised school resource officers, which she said would be a help in addressing issues of school safety and security.
Banks also has an appreciation for the importance a good school system has for the business community, she said.
Prior to the board’s vote to name Banks to the vacant seat, Parker made a motion to open a public application process to receive applications from person interested in the seat. But the motion failed to garner a second.
Parker noted that when Janet Rose was appointed to the board in 2010 following the death of board member Jackie Simmons, there was a public application process. Rose was chosen at that time from among a field of six applicants.
Asked Friday about her decision not to hold a public application process to fill the Crodick vacancy, Rose said the difference this time is that Crodick “sadly, died before being seated.”
“He was not a seated board member,” Rose said.
Every phone call she received on the subject, with one exception, indicated the seat should to to the candidate who had received the second-highest number of votes, she said.
The election was a very recent event, Rose said. “The voters had just spoken,” she said.
Rose said she has known Banks a long time and believes he will be an excellent board member.
Rose added that her heart goes out to Crodick’s family.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Emily Crodick expressed disappointment that the board did not hold an application process and did not honor her husband at Thursday’s board meeting.
“I’m mostly disappointed and shocked that they did not decide to go with an application process,” Crodick said. “I do not understand what the rush was. Precedent had been set, and they chose not to follow it.”
She also said she was proud of Parker.
“She and Will cultivated a wonderful friendship over the last few months,” she said. “And, for that, I am grateful as she has become a steadfast friend to me after Will’s passing. If you watched the meeting last night you can see why they got along so well!”