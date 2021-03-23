Pasquotank County will host an in-person meeting to discuss the proposed Northern Park in Newland at the county courthouse today at 5 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Currituck Board of Education at the county Cooperative Extension center at 120 Community Way, Barco, today at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold its rescheduled meeting Wednesday in Camden High School media center Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will follow. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board Consortium will meet virtually via Zoom Wednesday at 5 p.m. Contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org for info on joining the meeting.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually on Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Access the Zoom meeting at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/97994494388. Meeting ID: 979 9449 4388.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the county’s 2021-22 budget at the Camden Public Library at 104 Investors Way, Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m.