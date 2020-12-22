The Camden Board of Education will host a closed session to discuss a matter with its attorney Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the courthouse’s Historic Courtroom on Monday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To access the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.