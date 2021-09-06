The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse to discuss revisions to the county unified development ordinance allowing campgrounds as a use in Currituck. Commissioners will also discuss modifying the board’s regular meeting time.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed Thursday at 6:30 p.m. An open session will be held at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Camden Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m., to discuss personnel. The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via Zoom, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.