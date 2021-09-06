The Currituck County High School baseball team is set to host a golf tournament Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock.
Check in time is 10 a.m. with a shotgun start set for 11 a.m.
The format will be captain’s choice (four players per team). Cost is $75 per player or $60 per player for Eagle Creek Golf Club members.
The fee covers golf cart, range balls, scoring and dinner. Mulligans and tee busters are available at check in.
Sponsorships are available per hole, beverage sponsor food, sponsor and etc.
Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit the Currituck County High School baseball program.
For more information, contact Mike Martine at 757-560-9512 or Russ Stewart at 757-613-7755.
There is a 22 team cutoff for the tournament. Call Eagle Creek at 252-232-9901 to reserve your team.
FOOTBALL
The Perquimans County at Pasquotank County varsity high school football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 was not played.
Perquimans is scheduled to return to play this Friday on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex against Rocky Mount Prep.
Pasquotank is scheduled to return to play Friday, Sept. 17 at Camden County.