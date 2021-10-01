TODAY
Drive-thru flu clinic
Sentara Healthcare will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 8 a.m. to noon or until all shots are given. No appointment necessary. Flu shots will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at the clubhouse at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Hertford’s Jollification
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Jollification fundraiser and tour of historic homes from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. For an additional $10, tour-goers can also attend a dinner at Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the United Methodist Church.
Currituck Farm Festival
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the Currituck Farm Festival at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature an “Agriculture Through the Years” display, a 4-H Chicken Show, skillet throwing contest, and Brunswick stew cook-off. Register for the event at https://currituckfarmfest21.eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chowan Regional Fair
The 75th Chowan Regional Fair continues through tonight at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton. Contact: 482-4057. The fair’s website is www.ChowanFair.com.
‘Once on This Island’
COA/ECSU drama students’ collaborative production of “Once on This Island” will be performed today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and again on Oct. 8-10 at the same show times. Advance tickets $18 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and active military and $8.50 for students and children. Buy tickets online at etix.com/ticket/e/1021829/once-on-this-island--college-of-the-albemarle-performing-arts-center. Contact PAC at 252-335-9050.
Short Film Festival
Arts of the Albemarle will host screenings of the 10 short films entered in this year’s 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival today at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. Contact: (252) 338-6455, ext. 225 or email ledwards@artsaoa.com.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m.. Lunch will be served. Stephanie Benton will discuss sex trafficking.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Vaccine boosters
Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold a mass Pfizer clinic at Elizabeth City Aviation Airpark at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is for residents of ARHS’ eight-county health district who completed the two-shot Pfizer regimen at least six months ago. Attendees encouraged to bring their vaccination card.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/ FRAOctober-Branch-293- 1931865113800448/
October corn maze
Journey Christian Church will host a corn maze at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, beginning Wednesday. The corn maze will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact: Robert Bess at 252-335-4660 or 423-741-7156.
History for Lunch
Author William E. Dunstan will give a lecture entitled, “The Woeful Story of Neil Cropsey & Jim Wilcox,” during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle at noon.
THURSDAY
Vaccine boosters
Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold a mass Pfizer clinic at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road in Currituck County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is for residents of ARHS’ eight-county health district who completed the two-shot Pfizer regimen at least six months ago. Attendees encouraged to bring their vaccination card.
FRIDAY
Edenton Pilgrimage
The Edenton Pilgrimage, a self-guided tour of historic homes in Edenton and Chowan County, will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include a Tea Time at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Food trucks will be available both days. Tickets at the courthouse and online at edentonpilgrimage.org.
UPCOMING
AoA salsa concert
Arts of the Albemarle will host a free salsa concert featuring the 10-piece band Tumbo Salsero on the Elizabeth City waterfront Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A cash bar will serve beer, wine and sodas.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at New Life Assembly of God Monday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; John A. Holmes High School Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, Thursday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Jarvisburg Church of Christ, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; J.P. Knapp Early College, Oct. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, Elizabeth City, Oct. 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and South Mills Ruritan Club, South Mills, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ECSU Retirees fundraiser
The Elizabeth City State University Retirees Association will hold a fish dinner for its annual scholarship fundraiser Friday, Oct. 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Walmart store off Ehringhaus Street. Cost is $10 and tickets will be sold by ECSU Retiree Association members. Contact: 252-333-3976.
Rhythm & Brews
Arts of the Albemarle will hold its seventh River City Rhythm & Brews beer fest on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature nearly two dozen craft brews and ciders and food will be available for purchase from the Old Colony Smokehouse food truck. Sanctuary Vineyards will provide wine. The 5 STARR band will perform. Advance tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsaoa.org or by calling AoA at 252 777-ARTS. Tickets at the door are $35.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is starting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding at five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.