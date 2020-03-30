Citing the governor’s order limiting the number of people at public gatherings, Currituck County barred members of the public and the media from attending the Currituck Board of Commissioners’ work session and special meeting in person on Monday.
Currituck commissioners held a work session at 5 p.m. and a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the county’s response to COVID-19, the county said in a press release.
Because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting the number of public gatherings to no more than 10 people, Currituck said no member of the public or media would be allowed into the room where the meeting took place.
To meet the requirements of Cooper’s order, only the seven members of the Board of Commissioners, the county manager and county attorney were present, Currituck said. When the county sheriff entered the room to provide information, the county attorney stepped out to ensure compliance with the 10-person limit.
Members of the public or the media who wished to view the meeting could do so by livestream video on the county website at https://co.currituck.nc.us/board-of-commissioners/watch-board-meetings/; by calling in via conference call; or watching the meeting on Channel 18 of Mediacom Cable Television.
In another COVID-19 development, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Monday it was temporarily suspending operations on the Currituck-to-Knotts Island ferry route in response to Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
Suspension of the Currituck-to-Knotts Island route was among the ferry schedule changes DOT announced in response to Cooper’s order, which directs North Carolinans to stay at home until April 29 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. DOT said it expects lower demand for the ferry services for the duration of the stay-at-home order.
County spokesman Randall Edwards said Currituck planned to continue to provide services to Knotts Island.
“If a county employee needs to make a trip to Knotts Island, they will drive around and plan accordingly.”
In another development, Sentara Healthcare is warning area residents of a new in-home testing scam in which someone calls and claims to be from the health care group and offers to make a home visit to provide coronavirus testing.
A Virginia Beach resident notified Sentara Healthcare officials this weekend after receiving a call from someone who claimed to represent Sentara and offering a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The caller told the resident they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then asked to come to the resident’s home to conduct a test, Sentara said.
Suspicious, the resident denied the request and contacted Sentara.
Sentara said the call was a scam and that the caller has “absolutely no association” with the health care group.
“We appreciate the warning and are sharing it with the communities we serve. We have also notified local authorities,” Sentara said.
The hospital group said no one from Sentara will call residents asking to visit their home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone receives such a phone call, they should deny the request and hang up. If someone knocks at their door and tries the tactic, residents are advised to shut the door and call police.
“We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people,” Sentara said.
The health care group said its process for screening and testing for COVID-19 can be found at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.