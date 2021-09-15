Currituck Sheriff
Herman Gregory Drake, 22, of the 730 block of N.C. Highway 45, Merry Hill, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering (forced entry), and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Stan Lee Elsasser Jr., 45, of the 130 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center without bond.
K’won Levante Smith, 20, of the 4920 block of Oak Bluff Drive, Chester, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Ashley Megan Huckleby, 32, of the 380 block of Whitlow Road, Gladys, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of Elsie Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
William Martin Brown, 53, of the 330 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Ryan Scott, 26, of the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive, Chesterfield, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 on a warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and notice of hearing to revoke unsupervised probation (Dare County charges). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Martha A. Goodenough, 69, of the 1800 block of Beal Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frazier Dillon Harris, 27, of 1712 Blvd., Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested Aug 29 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Brittany Lynn Harris, 24, of the 4000 block of Jeanne St., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor: hit and run leaving the scene of property damage. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Elizabeth Miller, 38, of the 500 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tony Angelo Young, Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Gramby St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Jennifer Latham Banzhoff, 38, of the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with a probation violation. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Taylor Braxton McNeese, 30, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Wilson White, 66, of the 100 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 29, of the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of civil contempt of court-child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Chasity Channel Nelson, 44, of the 1320 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was released without incident.
Camden Sheriff
Nathaniel B. Sullivan, 20, of the 100 block of Bourbon Street, Camden, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dennis Pross, 32, of the 250 block of Presidential Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Isaiah Evans, 28, of the 300 block of Brite Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Ronald Scott Parker, 55, of the 1390 block of River Road Maine, Orrington, Minnesota, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dakota Jordan Dean, 28, of the 5240 block of Thatcher Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Robert Paul Wilson, 36, of the 100 block of South Mill Dam Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Stevielyn Belote, 35, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with possession of schedule I of a a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carson Leonard Glasgow Jr., 47, of the 12000 block of NE 145th Place, B149 Kirkland, Washington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with communicating threats, cyberstalking and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
William Devon Biggs, 24, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle, possession of up to half-ounce of marijuana, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon while/after consuming alcohol. He was released after posting a $33,000 secured bond.