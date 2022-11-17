Currituck Sheriff
Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 100 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
James Darrell Cooper, 28, of the 3700 block of Jefferson Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a true bill of indictment Oct. 12 for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Steven Scott Warden Jr., 44 of the 400 block of Summit Farms Trail, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Estaban Vasquez Jr., 48, of the 600 block of Gannet Court, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Eric Daniel Dieck, 57, of the 200 block of James Way, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. Information on unsecured bond not available.
Kenyon Touirris Freeman, 46, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Virginia Lee Schoeckert, 27, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with assault on an officer and resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dustin Crew Warner, 30, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 16 for communicating threats.
Emily Marie Miller, 36, of the 1500 block of New Land Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with simple assault, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Travis Ryan Kight, 32, of the 100 block of White Horse Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined on a domestic hold at Currituck Detention Center.
Ashley Morgan Walke, 24, of the 100 block of Canvasback Drive, Currituck, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Carree Lynn Carawan, 38, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kimberly Marie Atchison, 52, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nathan Leach, 22, of the 100 block of Marshall Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Brandon Alan Diaz, 29, of the 400 block of Woodard Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Dilver Javier Enamorado, 36, of the 1710 block of Aydlett Circle, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Andre Shareff Birden, 46, of the 100 block of Speed Street, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 1st degree trespassing on Oct. 9.