CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners last week approved the nearly $1 million cost of purchasing a 36-acre tract in Moyock intended as the site for a new elementary school.
The property is located just south of the county library building on Tulls Creek Road in Moyock.
Currituck Schools officials have cited the need for a new school to alleviate crowded conditions at Moyock Elementary School and some other elementary schools in the county.
Information provided to county commissioners lists the current owner of the roughly 36.21 acres as Susan Kay Coleman. Commissioners voted to buy the site for $890,000.
Randall Edwards, public information officer for Currituck County, said Wednesday it is too early to say how much the new school will cost. It’s also too early to say what the school’s student capacity will be.
“The county is only in the land acquisition stage and has not yet begun a design for that project,” Edwards said.
Edwards said county officials are looking at a 2025 timeframe for opening the new school. He said school and county officials have discussed a possible bond referendum but at this time have reached no decision on a plan for paying for the project.
The land is currently leased for farming through November of this year, but County Attorney Ike McCree told county commissioners last week he expects no difficulties accessing the site as needed between now and then as long as there is advance communication with the farmer.
The county has a 90-day due diligence period. The due diligence will include a site evaluation for onsite wastewater treatment.
McCree said the county’s closing on the property is scheduled to take place within 30 days of the end of the due diligence period.