COROLLA — Currituck is going to use occupancy tax money to build a playground at Historic Corolla Park in the next fiscal year.
The county has included around $900,000 in its Tourism Development Authority’s 2021-22 fiscal budget to build the playground at the park that is anchored by the historic Whalehead Club.
The county will open its Currituck Maritime Museum next month and the state is going to transfer ownership of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education to the county in two years. Both are also located in Historic Corolla Park.
The almost 10,000-square-foot maritime museum cost $4.3 million and was funded with occupancy tax money.
Most of the $900,000 budgeted for Corolla Park will go toward the new playground. County Manager Ben Stikeleather said it won’t be an ordinary playground normally found at county parks.
“We have to do more of a custom playground there because it has to fit with the aesthetics of the entire property,” Stikeleather said.
Once Currituck takes over the Wildlife Education facility, Stikeleather told commissioners that the county should consider one entry fee that would allow people to visit all the attractions in Historic Corolla Park.
“My suggestion would be to set that at what it cost to take a tour of Whalehead and that is the draw currently,” Stikeleather said. “The hope is that by people paying that fee that they will then migrate into the facilities and we can drive revenue up.’’
Currituck is also budgeting $450,000 to continue replacing beach access walkovers in Corolla. The county recently completed three of the 13 beach walkovers.
“We made them wider and I think they are much more visitor-friendly,” Stikeleather said.
The county is expecting to collect $12.5 million in occupancy tax revenue in the next fiscal year. Most — $8.3 million — will be used for tourism-related expenditures — while the rest — $4.1 million — will go for tourism promotion.
The biggest tourism related expenditures will be for public safety — $2 million for fire and emergency medical services and $1.6 million to the sheriff’s office. Lifeguard services are expected to cost just over $900,000 next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Just over 75 percent of the promotion budget will go toward marketing efforts while tourism promotion personnel, operating costs and capital outlay make up the rest.
Social media advertising makes up the biggest part of the promotion budget at 35 percent while 21 percent goes for events and 19 percent for television advertising.
Occupancy tax revenues were higher every month from June 2020 to December in 2020 as compared to 2019 despite the pandemic. Currituck and Dare county officials closed the Wright Memorial Bridge to only resident property owners on March 16 last year before reopening it on May, 16 2020.
The county generated around $545,000 more revenue in August of last year compared to 2019, rising to just over $4,020,537. September of last year saw a year-over-year jump of around $585,000 to $4,035,315.
October through December of last year saw an overall jump of $1.15 million in occupancy tax revenue as compared to the same three months in 2019.
This past January, the county collected $393,241 as compared to $102,217 in the same month in 2020