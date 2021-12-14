The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the J.P. Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting follows at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be available online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp/.
Currituck school board to meet Thursday
