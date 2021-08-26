The Currituck Board of Education will meet virtually today at 4 p.m. to review local implementation procedures of the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit. Access the meeting at https://youtu.be/QVjPjrdXw2I.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Courthouse Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.